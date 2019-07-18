Prince Street Capital Management Has Upped Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake; D-E Shaw & Company Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $126.97 Million; Share Value Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $16.94 during the last trading session, reaching $648.67. About 510,233 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 5776.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 7.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.60M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.25M, up from 129,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 6.77M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California Senate approves bill to protect utilities from wildfire costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 300 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 1.04M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amp Ltd invested in 504,453 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kensico Cap Management reported 1.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 34,057 are held by Ing Groep Nv. 2,372 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2,610 shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 13,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Css Ltd Llc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 97,500 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 18,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Group Incorporated One Trading LP has 1.18 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 12,417 shares in its portfolio. York Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.11% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aqr Mngmt Lc accumulated 149,503 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (Call) (NYSE:TAP) by 37,600 shares to 47,400 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 664,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,009 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,325 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 506 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0.07% or 5,289 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.02% stake. 5,250 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 1,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandler Mngmt holds 0.17% or 4,180 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jennison Associate Ltd Com accumulated 429,092 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd invested in 4,426 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Rech Global Invsts reported 2.74 million shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,722 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Savings Bank & accumulated 0.01% or 39 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).