Prince Street Capital Management Has Upped Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $3.80 Million; Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Upped Position by $408,645

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 539,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49 million, up from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.49 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 1.41M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Publix announces opening date for downtown store – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How AI and Amazon will force Nashville’s health care scene to change – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,473 shares to 2,127 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Llc has 9.44% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 101,315 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 51,491 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.41% or 79,983 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company owns 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,950 shares. Invest House Llc reported 3,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.27 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.18% or 299,907 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 384,210 shares. Rampart Mgmt stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 5,041 shares. 893,822 were accumulated by Swiss Savings Bank. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.13% or 163,358 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,500 shares. City reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 1.20 million shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $34.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YANDEX AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR EXCLUSIVE MULTIMEDIA AGREEMENT TO BROADCAST NHL GAMES IN RUSSIA – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top-Ranked, Large-Cap Internet Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.