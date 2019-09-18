Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by $1.85 Million as Share Price Declined; As Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Share Price Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, down from 485,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.57 million shares traded or 25.75% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 489,651 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.55 million, up from 484,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 211,839 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.26M for 19.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Buenaventura facing stoppage at Uchucchacua mine – MINING.com” on January 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Buenaventura Announces Resumption of Operations at the Uchucchacua Mine – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Peru’s Buenaventura threatened with general strike | MINING.com – MINING.com” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advanced Energy’s Revenue Is Slowing Down Severely – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Energy Completes the Acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Presents At 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Advanced Energy Announces New Investor Relations Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.