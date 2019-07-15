Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Jd Com (JD) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Williams Sonoma (Put) (WSM) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 5.89 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.06 million shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bearish Analysts Discuss Williams-Sonoma’s Strong Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 57,556 shares. 110,170 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Management L P. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 18,275 are owned by Investment. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 17,445 shares. 85,000 were reported by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Paloma Prtn owns 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 31,848 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 8,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 119 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 49,308 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Blackrock owns 7.59 million shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Century Companies holds 18,288 shares. 4,895 were accumulated by Mount Vernon Assoc Md.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30 million shares to 26.30M shares, valued at $41.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 155.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.