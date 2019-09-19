Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stake by $1.85 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Global Pmts (GPN)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 485,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 1.62M shares traded or 29.05% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 105.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 3,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 7,783 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 3,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.35. About 3.22 million shares traded or 86.88% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.26M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 9,287 shares to 214,984 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 305,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

