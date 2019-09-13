Prince Street Capital Management Has Raised Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) as Stock Value Declined; Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Raised Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (IRWD) Stake

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (IRWD) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 274,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.11 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 757,529 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement With Aurobindo Pharma Resolving Linzess (Linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 112,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 293,938 shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 402,289 shares to 597,711 shares, valued at $61.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceutical Ord by 459,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IRWD shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Diamond Hill Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 925,657 shares. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 133,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 23,977 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg owns 838,510 shares. 525,400 were reported by Opaleye Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,452 shares. 2.12M were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,537 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited invested in 0% or 31,292 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Co has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Grp One Trading LP holds 110 shares. Citigroup accumulated 37,586 shares.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 142,256 shares to 127,600 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 115,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

