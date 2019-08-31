Prince Street Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $6.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Increases Position in Novo (NVO)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 6,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 246,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 240,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 857,256 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING 2015 DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK A/S; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 424,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,180 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 51,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,716 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).