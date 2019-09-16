Prince Street Capital Management Has Raised By $2.78 Million Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Position; Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust (DUC) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc (DUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 16 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and trimmed equity positions in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 15.48 million shares, up from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) stake by 34.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc acquired 29,000 shares as Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX)’s stock declined 7.11%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 112,000 shares with $10.84M value, up from 83,000 last quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano S now has $166.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 250,232 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $244.98 million. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. for 4.67 million shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 4.07 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 1.67 million shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 153,517 shares.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 56,951 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

