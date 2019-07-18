Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in B2gold (BTG) by $848,400 as Market Valuation Declined; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose While D-E Shaw & Company Decreased by $4.60 Million Its Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 114,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,590 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 270,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 2.67M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/03/2018 Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO IS UNDER REGULATORY REVIEW IN EU, JAPAN FOR USE IN 1ST-LINE TREATMENT SETTING WITH REGULATORY DECISIONS ANTICIPATED IN H2; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca US FDA Has Accepted Application for Moxetumomab Pasudotox; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 8.58M shares traded or 88.64% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $961.94 million for 27.52 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 203,926 shares to 237,669 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.32M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.