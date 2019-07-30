Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered By $848,400 Its B2gold (BTG) Stake; Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 26.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock declined 9.90%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $3.24 million value, down from 1.58M last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 4.90M shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 50 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 48 sold and decreased their holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 31.05 million shares, up from 30.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Heritage Commerce Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 39 Increased: 35 New Position: 15.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $30.22M for 27.63 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. The company has market cap of $540.25 million. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) news were recently published.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $12.61M for 10.71 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 219,537 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has declined 27.97% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.40% the S&P500.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp for 213,000 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc owns 604,369 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbt Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 14,903 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 40,947 shares.