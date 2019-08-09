Prince Street Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $6.24 Million; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $30.98 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 747,493 shares traded or 76.40% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55B market cap company. The stock increased 12.15% or $74.56 during the last trading session, reaching $688.1. About 1.14 million shares traded or 113.01% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). The Texas-based American Comm Tx has invested 0.15% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 1,175 shares. Wasatch owns 0.93% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 168,448 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 8,965 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 435,697 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has 5,250 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 7,644 shares. Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Avalon Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 6,323 shares. Cap Glob holds 0.44% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Com holds 8,579 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 14,101 shares stake. Sei Invs Company holds 0.12% or 72,004 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.