Prince Street Capital Management Has Increased Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding; Honeywell (HON) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted Its Position by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 1.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 339,479 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5)

