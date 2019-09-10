Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Jd Com (JD) by $13.46 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $768,450

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $12.9 during the last trading session, reaching $270.46. About 6.24M shares traded or 90.54% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 9.06 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $171.20M for 64.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.