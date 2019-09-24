Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position as Stock Rose; Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Its Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 42,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The hedge fund held 81,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 123,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 106,802 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $540.09. About 339,879 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,205 for 6751.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold ECHO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.85 million shares or 47.64% less from 45.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.