Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stake; Shorts at Cyanotech (CYAN) Raised By 600%

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) stake by 30.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN)’s stock declined 2.93%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 485,400 shares with $8.39 million value, down from 699,381 last quarter. Compania De Minas Buenaventu now has $4.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 315,212 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) had an increase of 600% in short interest. CYAN’s SI was 2,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 600% from 300 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s short sellers to cover CYAN’s short positions. The SI to Cyanotech Corporation’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.0715 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8643. About 315 shares traded. Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) has declined 27.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAN News: 13/04/2018 CYANOTECH CORP – UNDERTAKEN RE-INOCULATION OF SPIRULINA PONDS WHICH CO BELIEVE WILL ALLOW TO CORRECT NUTRIENT LEVELS & STABILIZE PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – CYANOTECH CORP – DURING RE-INOCULATION PROCESS, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-MAY, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HARVEST ANY NEW SPIRULINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyanotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYAN)

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chegg Inc (CHGG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Methanex Corporation (MEOH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BVN’s profit will be $40.63M for 25.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.87 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.