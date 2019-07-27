Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased B2gold (BTG) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Boosted Its Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 3.46M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40M shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AZZ Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Bookings Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.52M for 20.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “B2Gold Corp. Reports Continued Strong Gold Production & Revenue for Q1 2019; Quarterly Gold Production of 231000 oz, 6% Above Budget; Well on Track to Meet Guidance of 935000-975000 oz of Gold Production – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “B2Gold and Calibre Mining Join Forces in Nicaragua – Calibre Mining to Acquire El Limon and La Libertad Gold Mines – B2Gold to Become Calibre’s Largest Shareholder – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Senegal Mali Fault Zone Heating Up M&A Action in West Africa | INNspired – Investing News Network” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cheap Stocks for Less Than the Price of a Netflix Subscription – Investorplace.com” published on April 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asia Frontier Capital – Uzbekistan Travel Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.