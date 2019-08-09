Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $2.56 Million; Lesa Sroufe & Co Lowered Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $599,994

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 14,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 113,420 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 128,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 1.06M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Legislative, Regulatory Relief Under Review; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy seeks emergency lifeline for U.S. nuclear, coal plants; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 12/03/2018 – World’s First Energy Storage Fund to List in London; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants; 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 27/03/2018 – Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Refueling and Maintenance Outage

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 350,266 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $154.72 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $395.85M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) CEO Chuck Jones on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 27,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.01% or 9,772 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 713,402 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Jnba Advsr reported 100 shares stake. Payden Rygel reported 672,700 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 50,307 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 15,754 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 3,050 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fin reported 0.01% stake. Td Asset Management reported 749,765 shares. 401 are owned by Moody Bancorp Tru Division.