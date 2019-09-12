Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position; MEDIPAL HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (MEPDF) Shorts Lowered By 5.41%

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 52.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 142,256 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 127,600 shares with $16.59 million value, down from 269,856 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $86.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 1.38 million shares traded or 58.47% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India

MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MEPDF) had a decrease of 5.41% in short interest. MEPDF’s SI was 425,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.41% from 449,400 shares previously. It closed at $21.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MediPal Holdings Corporation engages in the wholesale of prescription and OTC pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, daily necessities, animal health products, food processing raw materials, food additives, medical equipment and supplies, clinical diagnostics, etc. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The firm also offers cleaning management services; health insurance claims review, medical coding dispatch, outsourcing, and remote education services; and non-life insurance agency services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it creates computerized medical supply and master product databases for medical facilities; manages and operates distribution centers; and offers commissioned delivery and worker dispatch services.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $814.40 million for 26.49 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.