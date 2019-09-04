Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Position in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by $3.64 Million; Target (TGT) Stake Has Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 38,017 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 33,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 395,722 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 35,489 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,401 shares to 8,067 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,483 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

