Prince Street Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $2.56 Million; Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $422,370 as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 168,362 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86M, down from 171,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,534 shares to 80,143 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 31,949 were reported by Lau Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Court Place Advsr Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,799 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,448 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 1.43% or 127,912 shares in its portfolio. Blume holds 59,277 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Limited Com reported 4.22% stake. Wisconsin Management Ltd Liability holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,768 shares. Hwg Holdings Lp holds 6.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 56,161 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 273,136 shares. Payden Rygel owns 346,100 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. 71,341 are held by Naples Advsrs Ltd Llc. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 1.6% or 115,994 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Com Tn has invested 9.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

