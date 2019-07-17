Prince Street Capital Management Cut Holding in Jd Com (JD) as Share Value Rose; Tremblant Capital Group Trimmed Its Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $44.46 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 367,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 378,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97 million, down from 745,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 385,684 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 9.38 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 153.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Growth Is The Only Question That Should Worry JD.com Stock Investors – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JD Stock Has to Clear the Hurdles Facing Chinese Tech – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Brushes Off a Shareholder Revolt Over Its Plans in China – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “S&P 500 snaps 4-day slide as bank shares rise, Wall Street awaits Trump-Xi meeting at G-20 summit – CNBC” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Selects Deloitte as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication accumulated 20 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 314,060 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 11,925 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability. Scout has 192,683 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company has 611,864 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 228,163 shares. Thornburg Invest reported 96,049 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc reported 378,542 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Blair William Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.3% or 284,871 shares. Cahill Advisors holds 1,690 shares. 4,359 were accumulated by Millrace Asset. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 184,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). First Republic Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Proofpoint Steadily Building Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 134,162 shares to 331,416 shares, valued at $23.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.