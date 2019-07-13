Prince Street Capital Management Cut Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stake by $3.64 Million; Valuation Declined; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Decreased by $2.56 Million Its Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 380,652 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.16M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66 million for 40.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in April – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Misses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex (YNDX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6% Higher – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex and Hyundai Mobis Join Forces on Autonomous Cars – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Growth Prospects For Yandex Search – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BVN’s profit will be $40.63M for 25.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Global Economic Instabilities is Causing Gold Prices to Soar – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Gold Sector – A Few Stunning Facts – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2016. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on a New Date: March 7, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.