Prince Street Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Mercadolibre (MELI); Ecopetrol Sa (EC) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Holding by $19.18 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol Sa (EC) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 913,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.52M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Ecopetrol Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 310,668 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 30/05/2018 – Latam Products Tenders Summary-Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks diluent naphtha; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL’S BARRANCABERMEJA REFINERY EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 7-10 DAYS AFTER MAINTENANCE WORK ENDS -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $638.18. About 300,935 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00 million shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.12B for 8.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

