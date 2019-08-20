Prince Street Capital Management Boosted Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $6.24 Million as Market Value Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Raised Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $158.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $15.65 during the last trading session, reaching $619. About 160,291 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 262.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 2.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.77M, up from 886,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 950,653 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Advisory Serv Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 1,175 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 289,927 shares or 5.22% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0.15% or 319,751 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% or 5,289 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 174 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 3,235 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Creative Planning holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 1,722 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 950 shares.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 295,266 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc has 0.78% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 31,724 are owned by Smith Moore Co. West Virginia-based City has invested 0.78% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 1.11% or 81,939 shares. Tradition Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.13% or 24,327 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% or 7,100 shares. Moreover, First Natl Bank & Of Newtown has 0.43% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 22,651 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 144 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 15,426 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd holds 0.24% or 36,480 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 866,120 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).