Prince Street Capital Management Boosted Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Valuation Declined; Iron Mountain (IRM) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Its Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 814,996 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.63M, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 2.92 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 2,260 shares to 10,655 shares, valued at $550.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,195 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Inst (NASDAQ:TXN).

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares to 485,400 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,400 shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.