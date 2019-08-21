Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Boosted Position by $1.80 Million; Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Boosted Its Resmed (RMD) Holding

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 36,806 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 90,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 306,997 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 216,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 12,673 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros Group, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corp Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 M; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – AWARD IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A 178 MWAC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING FACILITY LOCATED IN WEST TEXAS; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY ARB UNDERGROUND, PART OF UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS FOR 60C/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Lc holds 0.43% or 644,016 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17,435 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.86% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 285,066 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.1% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Blackrock reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 3.98 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Citadel Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 21,002 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,810 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 2.41 million shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation Acquires Florida Gas Contractors – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Electrical T&D Award Valued Over $28 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Completes Acquisition of Willbros Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Engineering Award Valued Over $17 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services (PRIM) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 50,112 shares to 348,385 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 85,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,798 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).