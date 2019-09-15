Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Position Held by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc; Exxon Mobil Corporatio (XOM) Valuation Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Trimmed Position by $684,608

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporatio (XOM) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 92,873 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, down from 101,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 516,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.61M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 133,154 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES, IS NOT SUBJECT TO FINANCING CONDITION; 29/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS; 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 Million; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Puts Enterprise Value at Approximately $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – markets have a way of correcting abhorrent financial behavior, whether it’s big banks engaging in risky investing, countries borrowing well beyond their means, or presidents engaging in dopey trade wars and mindlessly attacking a private company (aka @amazon); 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 6,998 shares to 119,452 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Lsi Inds Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has 28,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 15,351 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 36,615 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 1.59 million are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Pnc Serv Gp holds 360 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 474 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 2,641 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 880,554 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 4,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 125 shares. Pier Ltd Liability Co holds 1.12% or 347,339 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors owns 17,102 shares. Aqr Capital Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).

