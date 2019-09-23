Primoris Svcs Com (PRIM) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding; Winslow Evans & Crocker Boosted Covanta Hldg (CVA) Position by $446,488; Market Value Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 1.57 million shares traded or 152.10% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp Com (PRIM) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 20,440 shares as the company's stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 26,705 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 47,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 201,961 shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TO ACQUIRE WILLBROS GROUP INC IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Will Also Settle All of the Existing Willbros Debt Obligations; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros WG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q REV. $504.1M, EST. $487.0M; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Willbros

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $35.17 million for 7.29 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 97.14% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 5,445 shares to 35,675 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold PRIM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 244,281 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 901,718 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 16,403 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,225 shares. Blackrock reported 2.94 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 4,317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 156 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp holds 18,164 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 477,561 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 28,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 229,455 shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,188 shares to 2,948 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 47,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,378 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.