Primoris Services (PRIM) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Victory Capital Management Has Increased By $7.59 Million Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Primoris Services Corp’s current price of $20.17 translates into 0.30% yield. Primoris Services Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 382,734 shares traded or 115.29% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS; 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – AWARD IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A 178 MWAC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING FACILITY LOCATED IN WEST TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 29/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 117.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc acquired 106,908 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 197,785 shares with $14.18 million value, up from 90,877 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $60.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 3.71 million shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold Primoris Services Corporation shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.36 million shares or 4.80% more from 36.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Company reported 15,779 shares stake. Carroll Financial Associates Inc has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 13,810 are owned by Art Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 18,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 205,933 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.17 million shares. 205,063 are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 6,465 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 15,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 4,372 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 4,317 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 46,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,282 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 22,740 shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Primoris Services Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRIM) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Heavy Civil Award Valued Over $18 Million – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Primoris announces heavy civil award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Primoris Services announces Canadian awards valued over $43M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fire Gp Inc has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,000 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 1.81% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1.58 million shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 24,493 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.59% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,886 shares. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 1.37% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tci Wealth accumulated 871 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,079 shares. North Amer Mgmt Corporation invested 0.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 16,254 are owned by Conning. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 2.55% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 68,427 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp invested in 0.03% or 16,216 shares. Blume Incorporated invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 13,299 shares to 309,783 valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 190,738 shares and now owns 964,621 shares. Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.60% above currents $70.95 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $7900 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $7600 target.