Primoris Services (PRIM) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Partner Investment Management LP Raised By $339,152 Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Primoris Services Corp's current price of $18.83 translates into 0.32% yield. Primoris Services Corp's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 92,192 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 15.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp acquired 4,136 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 31,111 shares with $2.58M value, up from 26,975 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $19.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 3.69M shares traded or 56.09% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microchip Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MCHP – Nasdaq" on August 26, 2019

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 31.84% above currents $84.73 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, May 6. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $11500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 143,260 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Miles Capital Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lord Abbett And Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 46,938 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 500 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc has 3,696 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management has 721,647 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 8,045 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York accumulated 2,050 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 28,133 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Foundry Prtn Limited Co owns 3,953 shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Primoris Services (PRIM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $959.99 million. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.