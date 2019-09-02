Primoris Services (PRIM) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Primoris Services Corp’s current price of $19.54 translates into 0.31% yield. Primoris Services Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 215,153 shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10 board members are all white; three of the 10 are women. Now in a big change, @amazon announced it would adopt a policy whereby women and people of color are included in the pool of candidates for all board openings; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corp Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 M; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS HEAVY CIVIL, PART OF CIVIL SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TO ACQUIRE WILLBROS GROUP INC IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG OF $2.6 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MLN

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 85 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 56 reduced and sold their positions in National General Holdings Corp.. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 54.55 million shares, up from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National General Holdings Corp. in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 55 New Position: 30.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 112,362 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500.

Msd Partners L.P. holds 6.35% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. for 2.16 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 5.11 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 2.67% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 502,495 shares.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $76.39M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $968.40 million. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

