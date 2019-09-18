Primoris Services (PRIM) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; KURITA WATER INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KTWIF) Shorts Lowered By 2.49%

KURITA WATER INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KTWIF) had a decrease of 2.49% in short interest. KTWIF’s SI was 105,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.49% from 108,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1056 days are for KURITA WATER INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KTWIF)’s short sellers to cover KTWIF’s short positions. It closed at $27.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Primoris Services Corp's current price of $20.96 translates into 0.29% yield. Primoris Services Corp's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 99,927 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, other countries in Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, petroleum process chemicals, iron and steel related chemicals, paper and pulp related chemicals, RO membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services. It has a 20.01 P/E ratio. The Water Treatment Facilities segment makes and sells water treatment equipment and facilities; provides ultrapure water, chemical cleaning, tool cleaning, and soil and groundwater remediation services; and offers maintenance services that encompass operation, maintenance, and management of water treatment facilities.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.