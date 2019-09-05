Primoris Services (PRIM) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (MATX) Sentiment Is 0.86

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Primoris Services Corp’s current price of $18.81 translates into 0.32% yield. Primoris Services Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 77,178 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q Rev $504.1M; 29/05/2018 – Primoris Services Project Was Awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation and Is Located Near Houston; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS GROUP,; 30/03/2018 – AMZN: Chaos at @amazon – they just fired most of their consultants and lobbyists. Bezos is rattled. – ! $AMZN; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – FOR FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER DEAL CLOSING, CO EXPECTS REVENUES OF ABOUT $660 MLN, INCLUDING ESTIMATED UTD REVENUES OF $470 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc (MATX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 68 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 79 sold and reduced positions in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 36.34 million shares, up from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 46 New Position: 22.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 16.61 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

The stock increased 2.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 86,254 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. for 174,540 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 151,600 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 1.33% invested in the company for 229,559 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.04% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.23 million shares.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 15.46% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.97 per share. MATX’s profit will be $34.66M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.70% EPS growth.

