Primoris Services (PRIM) EPS Estimated At $0.69; Tctc Holdings Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 10,700 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 384,661 shares with $18.21M value, down from 395,361 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $75.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 6.15M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Analysts expect Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report $0.69 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. PRIM’s profit would be $35.18M giving it 6.96 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Primoris Services Corporation’s analysts see 97.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 64,669 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 04/04/2018 – Discussing mkts and @amazon now @TeamCavuto @FoxBusiness; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Puts Enterprise Value at Approximately $100 Million; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 02/04/2018 – markets have a way of correcting abhorrent financial behavior, whether it’s big banks engaging in risky investing, countries borrowing well beyond their means, or presidents engaging in dopey trade wars and mindlessly attacking a private company (aka @amazon); 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.70; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – ANTICIPATES THAT WILLBROS’ LINEAL OIL & GAS OPERATIONS WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO PRIMORIS’ UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services’ CEO David King on Acquisition of Willbros Group – Call Transcript; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 03/04/2018 – More on @POTUS attacks against @amazon now @FoxBusiness

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $979.37 million. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 11.61 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 15.67% above currents $40.2 stock price. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $49 target. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

