Primoris Services (PRIM) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Ep Energy (EPE) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Analysts expect Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter's $0.31 EPS. PRIM's profit would be $16.80M giving it 15.40 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Primoris Services Corporation's analysts see 725.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 167,378 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500.

Ep Energy Corp (EPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 24 funds started new and increased holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their holdings in Ep Energy Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 154.39 million shares, down from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ep Energy Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Primoris Services Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,282 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv L P stated it has 12,890 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 24,170 shares. Strs Ohio holds 30,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.13M are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 567,895 shares. First Tru Advsr L P reported 155,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps holds 18,005 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) reported 5,105 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 100,259 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 326,230 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 0.03% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 477,750 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 10,523 shares in its portfolio.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation for 2.63 million shares. Riverstone Holdings Llc owns 31.28 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has 0.29% invested in the company for 100.12 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Covalent Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.

