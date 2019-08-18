Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) Contrasting side by side

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) are two firms in the Heavy Construction that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services Corporation 21 0.31 N/A 1.54 13.65 Dycom Industries Inc. 52 0.42 N/A 1.88 29.42

Table 1 highlights Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dycom Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Primoris Services Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Primoris Services Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Dycom Industries Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 4.8% Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Primoris Services Corporation has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dycom Industries Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Primoris Services Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dycom Industries Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Dycom Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 28.68% and its consensus price target is $56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Primoris Services Corporation shares and 92.7% of Dycom Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Primoris Services Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Dycom Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primoris Services Corporation 1.7% 0.34% -3.19% 5.86% -21.5% 9.57% Dycom Industries Inc. -5.03% -8.05% 13.1% -4.17% -37.78% 2.07%

For the past year Primoris Services Corporation was more bullish than Dycom Industries Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Dycom Industries Inc. beats Primoris Services Corporation.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures. It also engages in designing and installing liquid natural gas facilities, high-performance furnaces, and heaters for clients in the oil refining, petrochemical, and power generation industries, as well as offers process and product engineering services. The company serves public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.