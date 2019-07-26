Primoris Services Co (PRIM) Stock Value Declined While Hillcrest Asset Management Lifted Holding by $2.69 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Primoris Services Co (PRIM) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 134,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 507,798 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 373,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Primoris Services Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 130,254 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services’ CEO David King on Acquisition of Willbros Group – Call Transcript; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.70; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q REV. $504.1M, EST. $487.0M; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – FOR FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER DEAL CLOSING, CO EXPECTS REVENUES OF ABOUT $660 MLN, INCLUDING ESTIMATED UTD REVENUES OF $470 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Willbros; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation To Acquire Willbros Group, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 57,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92M, down from 249,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 16.39M shares traded or 352.48% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation to Attend UBS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Site Development Project Value Over $20 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Acquires Florida Gas Contractors – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2017. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Willbros Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris (PRIM) to Acquire Willbros, Boost MSA Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP invested 0.02% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Lord Abbett Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 794,665 shares. 9,064 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,419 shares in its portfolio. 342,846 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 2,328 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma accumulated 19,940 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 3.98 million shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 195 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 74,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 63,144 shares. American Group invested in 26,664 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,074 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. First Mercantile Co stated it has 0.02% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 46,977 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Savant Cap Ltd Co stated it has 3,716 shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 1.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 156,840 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Chase Inv Counsel holds 2.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 45,934 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 160,496 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.02% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) reported 5.25% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 57,516 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc holds 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 897 shares.