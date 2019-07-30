Primoris Services Co (PRIM) Holder Hillcrest Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Mednax (MD) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Position by $1.28 Million

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Primoris Services Co (PRIM) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 134,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 507,798 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 373,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Primoris Services Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 6,127 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 06/03/2018 @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 27/04/2018 – $WFM.DE, AMZN: This is not a joke. Nobody @WholeFoods or @amazon noticed the problem with calling an Asian restaurant “Yellow Fever.” This was okayed all the way up the chain & actually got built; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS FOR 60C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 02/04/2018 – markets have a way of correcting abhorrent financial behavior, whether it’s big banks engaging in risky investing, countries borrowing well beyond their means, or presidents engaging in dopey trade wars and mindlessly attacking a private company (aka @amazon); 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued Over $65 Million; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Will Also Settle All of the Existing Willbros Debt Obligations; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 47,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 280,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 44,735 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 21.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $67.49 million for 7.52 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.48% EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 74,365 shares to 195,835 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Com (NYSE:BKD) by 537,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.54M shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested 0.06% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 22,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) or 244,149 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 57,963 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 18,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 21,882 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny accumulated 9,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 12,890 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.89% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 2.41M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.66M are owned by Van Berkom Inc. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM).

