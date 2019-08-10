Primo Wtr (PRMW) Valuation Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered by $5.96 Million Its Position; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $826,137

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 80,284 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, down from 84,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 1.97 million shares traded or 430.18% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $40,346 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Mills David J, worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. On Thursday, August 8 Battle Emma S. bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 50 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sit Investment Associates reported 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Company accumulated 115,924 shares. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,450 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 265,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Lc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Westwood Management Il owns 0.08% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 40,000 shares. 408,769 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Rech Global Invsts reported 0.01% stake. 57,600 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Llc. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 11,500 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 25,300 shares to 175,500 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 245,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 41,965 shares to 207,891 shares, valued at $40.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,383 shares. Broderick Brian C has 2.93% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moody Bank Trust Division owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 908 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc has invested 0.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Iberiabank owns 26,028 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 9,585 are owned by Drexel Morgan &. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated has 1,186 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2.98 million were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Arizona State Retirement System holds 117,362 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 73,190 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 1,280 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 456,708 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 2.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 94,898 shares.