Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stock Value Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lowered by $5.96 Million Its Stake; Westpac Banking Has Lowered Its Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $1.88 Billion as Shares Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 70,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 175,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67B, down from 245,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 3.72 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 282,958 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 21,665 shares to 170,938 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,346 activity. The insider Mills David J bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500. Battle Emma S. also bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. BRENNER RICHARD A had bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 2.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 85,540 shares. Federated Pa reported 68 shares. Citigroup accumulated 11,246 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,339 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York. First Mercantile Tru Commerce stated it has 12,360 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 153,194 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 52,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 13,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 52,352 shares or 0% of the stock. American Int Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Capital Research holds 2.16 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 36,837 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 42,672 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,180 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,320 shares to 390,287 shares, valued at $10.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% or 379,149 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.04% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Secor Advsrs LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sigma Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Citigroup reported 159,356 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,268 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com reported 14,635 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 25.86 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 123,748 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 499,430 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 30 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Incorporated has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).