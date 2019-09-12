Primo Wtr (PRMW) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Lifted Stake; Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) Shareholder Capital Counsel Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International C (MTD) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 218,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.95M, down from 219,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $714.47. About 91,841 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 92,100 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Primo Water continues Black Friday promotion throughout the year – Triad Business Journal” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water completes acquisition of Glacier – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2016.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. On Thursday, August 8 Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,000 shares. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E.. 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by Mills David J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% or 2,722 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ellington Grp Lc reported 24,200 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 105,300 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 51,819 shares. Awm Inv Incorporated invested in 102,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 15,287 shares. Boston has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Elk Creek Partners Lc accumulated 693,741 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,981 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 2.40 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 306,491 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 22,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 41,714 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 3,122 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 59 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 293 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 16,571 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,501 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,024 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 18,145 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 350 shares. Choate Inv reported 1,244 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.04% stake. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 322 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 17,567 shares.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Fell 13.2% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RM LAW Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler Toledo EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.