Primo Wtr (PRMW) Share Price Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Position; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Increased Accenture Ireland (ACN) Position by $3.73 Million as Shares Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Ireland (ACN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 21,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 39,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 1.98 million shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 223,898 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Audioeye Inc.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34M for 56.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 632,112 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 50,600 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc holds 0.03% or 56,675 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 13,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 90,911 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 63,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 265,144 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.76M shares. 2.16 million are held by Rech Invsts. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 16,339 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc holds 0.9% or 437,338 shares.

