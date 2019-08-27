Primo Wtr (PRMW) Market Value Declined While Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Stake by $968,745; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose, Lapides Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 31,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 431,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 399,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 49,356 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 64,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 98,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 163,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 6,066 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 91,682 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M worth of stock or 2.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Group Inc reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Stifel Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 38,326 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 50,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 9,758 shares. 3,132 were reported by Kbc Nv. Permian Invest Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Natixis Advisors LP has 29,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 51,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Whittier Trust Comm reported 2,400 shares stake. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,900 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 92,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Il accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cap Rech holds 2.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 30,096 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 51,960 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1.45% or 110,383 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.02% or 90,911 shares in its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prns Lc holds 2.89% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 394,142 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 6,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 57,496 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 36,837 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 408,769 shares. 418,956 are held by Ameriprise. Amer Gp Inc holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 21,373 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,756 shares to 256,500 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 35,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).