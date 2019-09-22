Primo Wtr (PRMW) Market Valuation Declined While Akre Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increased Its Position

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 446,415 shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Hidden Reason to Buy Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is NVDA Stockâ€™s Growth Story Still Intact? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Gru owns 0.7% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,370 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19,335 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Co accumulated 915,649 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca invested in 0.07% or 8,755 shares. J Goldman & Lp accumulated 5,858 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Ltd holds 193,420 shares. Moreover, Granite Inv Partners Llc has 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 59,652 shares. Mcf Advsr invested in 8,414 shares. Moreover, Ally Financial has 1.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 165,000 shares. Cannell Peter B And, a New York-based fund reported 318,538 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 23,818 were reported by Shoker Counsel. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 1,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horizon Service Ltd owns 83,065 shares. Cumberland Inc reported 30,900 shares stake.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,676 shares to 110,985 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,757 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 11,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 15,287 were reported by Susquehanna Gp Llp. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 24,200 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt invested in 215,883 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 1.22 million shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 42,200 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Us Natl Bank De owns 16,751 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 306,491 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,192 shares.