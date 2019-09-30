Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Holding by $403,044; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Stake by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1,238 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 6,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $198.39. About 215,338 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 33,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 693,741 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 727,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 52,556 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. On Thursday, August 8 Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. The insider Hass David W. bought $11,095. Battle Emma S. had bought 409 shares worth $4,990 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 525,251 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespan Inc by 177,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings.