Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 15,473 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, down from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.48B market cap company. It closed at $382.94 lastly. It is down 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by Battle Emma S.. 1,000 shares valued at $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8. 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc has 0.64% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 693,741 shares. 2,600 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 174,133 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,880 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 4,492 shares. 3,499 are held by Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated. Mackay Shields Lc holds 51,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 21,960 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation invested in 123,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Metropolitan Life holds 11,190 shares. State Street holds 641,224 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 54,430 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,600 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,100 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.09 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.