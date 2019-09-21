Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Raised Position by $2.29 Million; Provident Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Shares Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 55,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 272,134 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W.. $4,990 worth of stock was bought by Battle Emma S. on Monday, August 12. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,500 were bought by Mills David J. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W.. $4,990 worth of stock was bought by Battle Emma S. on Monday, August 12. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,500 were bought by Mills David J. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings.