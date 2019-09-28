Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Allen Holding Has Lifted Holding

Allen Holding Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Holding Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Holding Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80 million shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 94,763 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. On Friday, August 9 BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,500 shares. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider Battle Emma S. bought $4,990. 5,000 shares were bought by Cates Susan E., worth $61,150.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 14,740 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,722 shares. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 0.08% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 51,819 are owned by Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 13,228 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 907,755 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 51,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 23,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.22 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Teton Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 13,121 shares.