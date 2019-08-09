Primo Water (PRMW) Shares Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.03 Million; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 546.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 119,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 18,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 747,490 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 68,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 437,338 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 505,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.33M market cap company. The stock increased 6.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 1.47M shares traded or 321.04% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 45,616 shares to 124,076 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 31,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,249 shares, and cut its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 15,519 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 5,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 790,249 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor reported 1.59 million shares. 1.62 million were reported by London Com Of Virginia. Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 282,433 shares stake. Capital International Ca accumulated 9,325 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Chevy Chase holds 0.18% or 346,543 shares in its portfolio. 9 were accumulated by Trustmark Retail Bank Department. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 0% stake. Amica Retiree, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,902 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 1.01 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 27,945 shares to 595,665 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 108,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).