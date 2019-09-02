Primo Water (PRMW) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Greenwood Capital Associates Holds Stake in V F (VFC)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.49M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 166,432 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 21.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc. by 202,524 shares to 295,814 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. 50 shares were bought by Battle Emma S., worth $580 on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 was made by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. 2.86 million are held by Akre Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 2,272 shares to 6,035 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.